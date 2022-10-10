'Wages have been rising': The 10 U.S. cities where the typical worker’s pay has gone up most since 2019

"For decades, wages have been rising," says Issi Romem, a fellow at the ADP Research Institute. And as of the last few years, amid the pandemic, "they've been rising more."

Romem is part of a team of ADP researchers who recently surveyed the 53 biggest metro areas in the U.S. (those with more than 1 million residents) to see where salaried workers had seen the biggest gains between 2019 and 2021. Among its findings, The Geography of Recent U.S. Wage Growth found salaried workers at every end of the spectrum ― high, median and low ― saw a rise.

When it comes to median-income earners, for example, average monthly earnings in the U.S. went from $6,325 in 2019 to $6,753 in 2021, a 6.77% rise.

Here are the 10 metro areas with the greatest gains for median-income earners, including their percent gain and average monthly salaries in 2019 and 2021.