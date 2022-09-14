55% of workers say their pay isn't keeping up with inflation. What experts recommend doing if you feel underpaid

Globalstock | E+ | Getty Images

watch now

But securing bigger paychecks did not necessarily help workers stave off inflation. Half of those who are now earning more still say their pay hasn't kept up with rising costs. Yet 39% said the increase either kept up with or exceeded the rise in household costs.

Cost-of-living raises are 'still very much the exception'

Just 31% of workers received a pay increase to accommodate higher living costs. Instead, workers were likely to secure more pay for other reasons. That includes 36% who received a performance-based raise, 16% who got a promotion or new responsibilities, and 10% who cited other reasons such as contract or seniority. "The takeaway continues to be that pay raises predominantly come in the form of performance-based increases, promotions or taking on new job responsibilities," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

Investments in additional training, certification or educational attainment could pay off quickly in an economic downturn. Greg McBride chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com

"The cost-of-living increase is still very much the exception, rather than the rule," he said. Performance-based increases were more likely to go to Gen Xers and baby boomers, according to McBride, rather than millennial or Gen Z workers. But pay increases due to promotions or new job responsibilities were more common among Gen Z and millennials, rather than Gen X and baby boomers, he said.

If you feel underpaid, 'it's time to brag'

Leopatrizi | E+ | Getty Images

The best way to boost your pay is to look for new job opportunities externally, according to Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster.com. You should also talk to your current boss if you feel underpaid, she said. Prepare what you want to say ahead of that conversation. Gather data on pay by finding out what the going rate is for similar positions from a reputable professional association in your industry and reaching out to former colleagues to find out what competitors are paying new hires. "State facts so you can show your boss what you're worth," Salemi said. Also be sure to highlight your accomplishments on the job, such as new clients you've brought on or the number of people and money you've managed.