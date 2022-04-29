Why high wage growth may be fading

The surge in worker pay that was a key feature of the 2021 labor market showed signs of fading early this year, as businesses' demand for workers has moderated a bit from last year's record levels.

Wages and salaries in the private sector grew by 5% in the first quarter of 2022 relative to a year earlier, the same pace as the fourth quarter of 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Friday.

That growth is still quite strong relative to pre-pandemic levels of around 3%, according to Nick Bunker, economic research director for North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab. But the data indicates growth may have plateaued.

"Wages aren't growing at the rate they were for large chunks of last year," Bunker said.

"It's a signal that some of these gains and the bargaining power workers had because of the extraordinary circumstances of last year aren't permanent," he added. "They're not enduring parts of the labor market."

Employers started bidding up wages in early 2021 to compete for labor. Businesses needed workers faster than individuals were rejoining the workforce and taking available jobs as the U.S. economy reopened more broadly from the pandemic doldrums.