College graduates are overestimating the salaries they'll start out at by $50,000, report finds

Newly minted graduates are in for a shock. Although the job market and starting salaries for the Class of 2022 look significantly better than last year, they may fall far short of graduates' expectations. Employers plan to hire about 31% more new degree holders from this year's graduating class than they hired from the Class of 2021, according to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers. The increased demand for workers is also driving starting salaries higher for some majors, NACE found. The average starting salary for this year's crop of graduates is projected to be more than $50,000, based on the most recent data.

Yet current college students expect to earn twice that — $103,880 — in their first job, according to a separate survey of college students pursuing a bachelor's degrees by Real Estate Witch in March. Undergraduate students across all majors and institutions overestimated their starting salaries by 88%, Real Estate Witch found. Ten years into their careers, students anticipate making more than $200,000, well over the average mid-career salary of $132,497. In fact, salary projections for the Class of 2022 vary greatly depending on the area of concentration. Employers projected starting salaries would increase 5.4% for math and sciences majors and decrease 14.8% for humanities majors, NACE found.