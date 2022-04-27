Are you being paid fairly? Young workers share salary information as pay transparency gains steam

Hinterhaus Productions | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Talking about how much money you make is generally seen as taboo. Yet many younger workers are doing just that, according to a Bankrate.com survey. Some 42% of Gen Z workers, ages 18-25, and 40% of millennial employees, ages 26-41, have shared their salary information with a coworker or other professional contact, the survey found. The poll was conducted by YouGov Plc, Feb. 16-18 among 2,449 adults, and of those 1,416 were either employed or looking for work. "Younger workers are really rewriting the script here," said Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster. "The workplace landscape is much different for these younger workers and all this is adding up to reshape the workplace environment."

Individual conversations, conducted outside the workplace, can help you know where you stand compared to your coworkers, Foster said. So can research on websites like Glassdoor or Payscale. Yet advocates believe that companies have a role to play and should be open about pay ranges. The hope is that pay transparency will bring about pay equity, which is essentially equal pay for work of equal or comparable value. "Pay transparency is more about having the structures and frameworks in place that ultimately help to reduce bias, and reducing bias helps you to close pay gaps," said Ruth Thomas, pay equity analyst at Payscale.

A tool in the war for talent

Ariel Skelley | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Pay transparency laws