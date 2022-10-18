Help! I'm back in the office but can't figure out what I'm supposed to wear

Dear Work It Out,

I'm back in the office 3 days a week and have somehow forgotten how to dress myself in anything other than soft pants. Is now the moment to take the leap and become a "uniform person"? And if so, what should I add to my small "capsule" wardrobe? Or are uniforms dumb and limiting?

Should I do one of those clothing rental services? Everything is overwhelming.



Please help me figure out how to put as little thought into this as possible, yet look fashionable and like a boss.

Lazily Stylish Manager Lady

*

Dear LSML,

I'm right there with you. Despite the fact that I love clothes and putting together outfits, every time I stand in front of my closet to put together something to wear to work, I'm hit with a sense of dread.

Factor in nearly two years working from home, and the fact that I started my current job remote, and I can barely remember what I wore to the office in the before times.

Not only are many of us returning to a physical workplace for the first time in legging-clad years, a lot of us are also stepping back into the office with different titles, different jobs or at different companies altogether. Maybe you're coming back promoted to manager, for example, or you haven't quite gotten a sense of whether your co-workers veer more toward the business or casual ends of business casual.

For anyone who's ever worried whether they're wearing the right thing, it's a lot to be concerned about.

To get some expert insight on your question, I posed your question to one of my former co-workers: Alyssa Hardy, fashion journalist and author of "Worn Out: How Our Clothes Cover Up Fashion's Sins."

First off, she clarifies that becoming a "uniform person" does not automatically mean Steve Jobs is your new style icon (unless you want him to be!). "Since uniform dressing has gotten the tech founder treatment over the years, it may seem more limiting than it needs to be. It doesn't have to be that you only wear black turtlenecks," Hardy says.

In fact, plenty of people who aren't Big Tech CEOs embrace uniform dressing. Even fashion designers do it! Comedian and digital creator Elyse Myers shared in a recent Instagram reel that she relies on a uniform to eliminate "decision fatigue" and put her brain power to better use elsewhere.

"The overarching idea, that can make you both more comfortable and dress inherently more sustainable, is just understanding what works for you and removing the clutter," Hardy says. "Rental is a good option for some people, but when you're already struggling with choice and not knowing what to wear, it's only going to present more options to go through."