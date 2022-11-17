10 remote jobs that pay more than $100,000 per year—and where to find them

While the prospects of finding a new job might seem grim right now given the recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes sweeping through the tech sector, there are reasons to be optimistic.

Hiring remains strong despite recession fears, according to the Labor Department's latest jobs report — and employers are still adding 60% more jobs each month than before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, ZipRecruiter chief economist Julia Pollak told CNBC Make It.

The remote job market is still thriving, too: New research from Ladders shows that companies across tech, media, health care and other industries are increasingly hiring for a variety of roles that can be done from home and offer six-figure salaries.

To examine where remote hiring is happening the most for high-paying jobs, Ladders identified the top 20 occupations with the highest number of remote job openings on their site between Aug. 31 and Nov. 1 that pay more than $100,000.

Here are some of the top remote jobs employers are hiring for that pay six figures, according to Ladders: