These 3 jobs pay more than $100,000 a year and don't require a bachelor's degree—how to land them

A four-year degree is becoming less of a requirement to land a solid, high-paying job as more companies are eliminating degree requirements in favor of skills-based hiring to vet candidates.

Between 2017 and 2019, employers reduced the degree requirements for 46% of middle-skill positions and 31% of high-skill positions, according to research from Harvard Business Review and The Burning Glass Institute. Instead, companies are adding more soft-skills requirements in their job postings and testing hard skills through certifications, evaluations and other methods.

This trend isn't specific to certain industries, either: The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that between 2020 and 2030, about 60% of all new jobs in the economy will be in occupations that don't require an associate's, bachelor's or graduate degree.

The highest-paid occupations that don't require a bachelor's degree tend to be very specialized, technical roles that include extensive job training, such as an air traffic controller, which offers a median salary of $129,750 per year, or a nuclear power reactor operator, which offers a median salary of $104,260 per year, according to the BLS.

Other six-figure jobs tend to require a high school diploma, an associate's degree or a postsecondary nondegree award, typically given to someone who completes a course in under two years that teaches them specific skills or knowledge needed for a job.

If you are exploring non-traditional career paths that don't require a bachelor's degree, there are several unique high-paying jobs you can consider. Here are three six-figure jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree, according to data from Indeed and the BLS: