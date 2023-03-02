Copenhagen is the world’s No. 1 city for work-life balance and pay, says new research—New York isn’t far behind

New York is famous for its "hustle and grind culture" — but it might be one of the best cities for work-life balance.

That's according to a new report from MoneyNerd, which ranked 25 of the biggest cities around the globe on factors including cost of living, average salary, number of job opportunities, and more.

The personal finance site used data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Happiness Report, Glassdoor, LinkedIn and more to determine which cities have the happiest residents and offer the most access to high-paying job opportunities.

Copenhagen ranked as the No. 1 city in the world for having a good work-life balance and making a competitive salary. Denmark's capital had an overall average salary of $44,474 coupled with a high work-life balance rating of 8.6 out of 10 points.

Amsterdam and New York trailed close behind in second and third place, respectively.

Here are the top five cities in the world for work-life balance and pay, according to MoneyNerd: