This California city is the most popular with millennial homebuyers in the U.S.

There are many obstacles for millennials who want to own a home, but they still make up the largest share of homebuyers in the U.S. A recent study from LendingTree analyzed mortgage offers across the country's 50 largest metros from Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, 2022, to highlight where millennials — defined as those born between 1981 and 1996 — are looking to buy. The study found that across the United States, an average of 53.88% of mortgage offers went to millennials. In 37 of the country's 50 largest metros, millennials make up the majority of buyers.

10 most popular U.S. cities for millennial homebuyers

San Jose, Calif. Denver, Colo. Boston, Mass. Seattle, Wash. Austin, Texas San Francisco, Calif. New York, N.Y. San Diego, Calif. Los Angeles, Calif. Washington, D.C. In San Jose, which topped the list, 63.57% of mortgages were offered to millennials. The average age was 33.01 years old. Based on Realtor.com's housing index, homes for sale in San Jose have a median listing price of $1.2 million and spend an average of 36 days on the market. The average down payment among millennials was $144,942, according to LendingTree. San Jose is ideally placed for millennials since it's close to San Francisco and Silicon Valley.