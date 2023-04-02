This Philly suburb is the No. 1 best place to live in America for the fourth year in a row

The best place to live in the U.S. isn't a major metropolis such as New York City or Los Angeles, but a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to Niche's 2023 ranking. The list ranked 17,932 towns and neighborhoods using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and CDC in combination with millions of reviews from residents. The best places to live were decided based on the following factors: Affordability

Local housing market

Neighborhood diversity

Area public schools

Walkability

Top 10 best places to live in the U.S. 2023

Chesterbrook, Philadelphia, Pa. Colonial Village, Arlington, Va. Ardmore, Philadelphia, Pa. Hyde Park–Spanishtown Creek, Tampa, Fla. Penn Wynne, Philadelphia, Pa. City Center, Santa Monica, Calif. Cambridgeport, Mass. North Quarter, Orlando, Fla. Devon, Philadelphia, Pa. Great Neck Gardens, Long Island, N.Y. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, is the No. 1 best place to live in America for the fourth year in a row. The Philadelphia suburb is known for its high-ranking education system. The local Tredyffrin-Easttown School District placed No. 2 in the state and No. 27 in the country on Niche's ranking this year, Cortland Reed, data analyst at Niche, told CNBC Make It. The suburb is also near several colleges, including the University of Pennsylvania, Swarthmore College, Haverford College and Villanova University. Though Chesterbrook has high scores in education, housing and in its reviews from residents, it scored low in affordability and weather. The median listing home price in Chesterbrook is $434,750, according to Realtor.com.