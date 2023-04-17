This last-second move is 'one of the only' things that can still reduce your 2022 taxes, says CPA

Still haven't gotten around to doing your 2022 taxes? You're not alone. Nearly a third of Americans wait until the last minute to file their return, according to a recent survey from small business research site Chamber of Commerce. You have until tomorrow — April 18 — to get your proverbial homework done, and like your kinder teachers, the IRS is willing to give you an extension to October 16 if you can't get everything in on time. That may be a good idea if you're still missing paperwork you need in order to file. But remember: An extension pushes back the due date to file, not to pay. "You're still supposed to pay an estimate of what you think you might owe," says Ed Slott, a certified public accountant and founder of IRAHelp.com. If you fail to pay an outstanding bill by tomorrow, the IRS will tack on penalties and interest payments to what you owe. If you do have everything you need to file, make sure you're doing what you can to optimize your return. "Without a time machine, there's very little you can do to change last year," says Slott. "One of the only things you can do is contribute to deductible accounts." Beyond that, reducing the amount you pay is going to come down to making sure you're dotting your i's and crossing your t's. Here's what to know.

Reduce your taxes by contributing to an IRA or HSA

You have until April 18 to make 2022 contributions to certain investing accounts that not only bolster your long-term savings, but can lower your tax bill. Contributions to traditional individual retirement accounts are made with pre-tax dollars, so anything you contribute counts against your taxable income. For tax year 2022, you can contribute up to $6,000 to an IRA ($7,000 if you're 50 or older), though the amount you can deduct varies depending on factors such as your income and your enrollment in a workplace retirement account. The same deadline rules apply for a health savings account, a type of medical savings account through which you can invest using pretax funds. Though you likely contribute to one of these via a deduction from your paycheck, you can make non-payroll contributions as long as you're under the limit of $3,650 for singles and $7,300 for families. Even though the IRS is generous with these deadlines, "people still blow it," says Slott. They think filing for an extension allows them more time to make these prior-year contributions. But "it's a hard deadline. The last day for 2022 is April 18."

Don't make mistakes that could add to your bill