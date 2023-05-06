Use these 5 steps to forgive others—it can boost your happiness, says psychologist who studied forgiveness for 30 years

If you've been truly hurt by someone, it can be hard to forgive. But there is new research that shows forgiveness may just free up more space in your life for happiness.

Everett Worthington has decades of experience studying forgiveness as a clinical psychologist. He is the co-author of a recent study that shows forgiving others may lead to improved mental health and well-being.

"There are a lot of benefits to the person who forgives," Worthington says.

"The main way that forgiveness affects mental health is by lowering rumination," which is playing things over and over again in our minds, he adds.

Every time a person experiences rumination, it stresses them out more.

"As we forgive, we get a certain amount of closure on that incident, and that closure dampens down that rumination," he says.

Worthington's study included more than 4,500 participants from five different countries.

During the experiment, half of the participants completed exercises in a workbook that teaches tools of forgiveness, and after two weeks, they experienced less symptoms of depression and anxiety than those who didn't do the exercises.

The research hasn't been peer-reviewed just yet, but the framework of the workbook is pretty simple and can be used to help you get started on the road to forgiveness.