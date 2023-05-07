Harvard-trained psychologist shares 3 signs you're addicted to stress: 'It's a lot more common than you think'

Stress, even with the myriad of negatives it brings, can be addicting.

It's a trick our brains play on us: In addition to cortisol, stress releases dopamine, a "feel good" chemical that encourages repeat behaviors by activating the reward center in our brains, according to Dr. Heidi Hanna, an integrative neuroscientist.

Stress can cause a natural high by activating the arousal and attention centers in our nervous system, which, if prolonged, can be "as addictive as drugs," Hanna warns. In other words, your chronically stressed-out brain could be dependent on those small, euphoric hits of dopamine, says Debbie Sorensen, a Harvard-trained psychologist who specializes in burnout.

We also make ourselves busy while trying to avoid "uncomfortable emotions," like boredom, loneliness and sadness, Soresen adds. "It's a lot more common than you think."

But glorifying being busy all the time, both inside and outside of work, can be dangerous, making chronic stress and burnout all more likely. Research has shown that chronic stress, if unchecked, can cause high blood pressure, IBS, acne, and other health issues.