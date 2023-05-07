Harvard-trained psychologist shares 3 signs you're addicted to stress: 'It's a lot more common than you think'
Stress, even with the myriad of negatives it brings, can be addicting.
It's a trick our brains play on us: In addition to cortisol, stress releases dopamine, a "feel good" chemical that encourages repeat behaviors by activating the reward center in our brains, according to Dr. Heidi Hanna, an integrative neuroscientist.
Stress can cause a natural high by activating the arousal and attention centers in our nervous system, which, if prolonged, can be "as addictive as drugs," Hanna warns. In other words, your chronically stressed-out brain could be dependent on those small, euphoric hits of dopamine, says Debbie Sorensen, a Harvard-trained psychologist who specializes in burnout.
We also make ourselves busy while trying to avoid "uncomfortable emotions," like boredom, loneliness and sadness, Soresen adds. "It's a lot more common than you think."
But glorifying being busy all the time, both inside and outside of work, can be dangerous, making chronic stress and burnout all more likely. Research has shown that chronic stress, if unchecked, can cause high blood pressure, IBS, acne, and other health issues.
3 common signs of a stress addiction
If you thrive on fast-paced deadlines and feel guilty whenever you take time off from work, you might be addicted to stress.
Stress addiction often stems from a self-inflicted pressure to succeed, says Sorensen, leaving highly ambitious people are more susceptible to burnout and chronic stress.
But societal pressures play a role, too. "Our productivity-obsessed culture has made being stressed a badge of honor," she explains. "It also feels good on the ego to constantly be busy, because we've equated busyness with success."
There are 3 common signs of a budding stress addiction to look out for, according to Sorensen:
- Avoiding rest and relaxation
- Constantly checking your phone
- Saying "yes" to everything
It's important to note that these could also be signs of a toxic workplace that expects you to overexert yourself and constantly be "on," Sorensen points out.
If your boss consistently gives you an "unreasonably high workload" or "expects you to be online off-hours," that's not a sign of stress addiction, she adds. But, you should still feel empowered to set boundaries and distance yourself from work-related stress however you can.
The most obvious symptom of a stress addiction is constantly choosing to put yourself in stressful situations even when you have a choice to avoid them and your body, mind, or both are "begging for a break," says Sorensen.
How to break the cycle
There's no foolproof method for curbing a stress addiction, but exercise and meditation are solid places to start.
Both practices boost "happy chemicals" in the brain, including dopamine and endorphins, which are strong antidotes to the flight-or-fight response you're in when you're stressed, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Most importantly, see if you can figure out what triggers "bad stress" for you, says Sorensen. Look out for issues with your sleep, appetite, focus and mood. What do you do when you're stressed? What helps you, and what makes you feel worse?
"Sometimes, you have to dig deeper than those quick-fix solutions," says Sorensen. "If you think you're addicted to stress, you might be really shortchanged on sleep, or have too many responsibilities on your plate … and the only way to get better is to make a lifestyle change."
DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!
Get CNBC's free report, 11 Ways to Tell if We're in a Recession, where Kelly Evans reviews the top indicators that a recession is coming or has already begun.
Check out:
Psychologist shares the No. 1 exercise highly successful people use to be happier
Google VP says this is the best way to build a 'happier, more successful' career
3 sneaky signs you're burned out at work, according to a neuroscientist—and what to do about it