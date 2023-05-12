Here's the No. 1 phrase moms are 'sick of hearing' on Mother's Day, says parenting expert—what to say instead

This Mother's Day, many moms will hear a familiar phrase: "Thank you for doing the most important job in the world."

As a mother of two kids, I appreciate the sentiment. Plus, it's nice to have a day that celebrates moms, especially when so much of our labor feels invisible.

But many of the moms I know agree that we're sick of hearing about all that we do. We also don't need to hear about "the joys of parenting" or how we are "selfless superheroes."

What we really want is the assurance that we're not alone. Because caretaking truly takes a village — and I don't mean just an occasional babysitter or casserole drop-off. It requires a society with the infrastructure to help care for children.

So this year, I wish more people would say to moms: "We've got your back. How can we help?"

Here are just a few things that we can't do alone: