Sea moss is the latest trending wellness supplement—is it worth the hype? Here's what the science says

Sea moss, also referred to as Irish moss or its scientific name, Chondrus Crispus, is typically "used as a stiffening agent in instant puddings, sauces, and dairy products such as ice cream," according to medical journal Elsevier's book series, "Advances in Food and Nutrition Research."

But some people believe that the leafy red algae — consumed in the form of a powder, capsule or gel — can boost your immune system and even aid in weight loss.

In recent years, edible sea moss has gotten a lot more attention on social media, including from celebrities like rapper Meek Mill.

The trending supplement has even piqued the interest of wealthy investors.

In 2022, Mark Cuban and Kevin Hart invested $600,000 into a start-up company that sells edible sea moss gel. The selling point for them was that the company's founder, Alexiou Gibson, says he lost 300 pounds by including the sea moss in his daily lattes.

There are many people like Gibson who have shared their success stories after taking sea moss daily, but is there concrete evidence to support their claims? Here's what the science says about if sea moss is actually beneficial for weight loss, immunity and other health-related changes.