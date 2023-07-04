Iceland is the No. 1 most peaceful country in the world

The 2023 Global Peace Index released its annual ranking of the most peaceful countries in the world.

The Institute for Economics and Peace 2023 study measured a country's level of negative peace using three domains of peacefulness:

Ongoing domestic and international conflict

Societal safety and security

Militarization

Overall the index found that the world is a little less safe than last year, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic — which is unchanged from the 2022 survey results.

While the United States ranked 131 on the list, seven out of the top 10 most peaceful countries in the world are in Europe.