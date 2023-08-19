Harvard gut doctor shares 4 foods that cause inflammation—and what she eats instead

Inflammation is an essential process that increases blood flow to an infected area of the body, and carries in immune system cells to heal it.

But it can be uncomfortable, and chronic inflammation can damage healthy cells while creating a series of unpleasant symptoms such as joint stiffness, muscle pain and digestive issues.

As a gastroenterologist and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical school, I'm often asked how to fight inflammation. This is tricky, because it can be caused by many uncontrollable factors like autoimmune diseases.

But over the last few years, we've learned that foods have a large impact on inflammation. Some foods decrease healthy, anti-inflammatory bacteria in the gut, while others produce compounds that decrease inflammation and improve healing.

Here are four foods that cause inflammation — and what to eat instead: