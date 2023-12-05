Gen Z could overtake Boomers in the workforce in 2024: This has 'sweeping implications,' economist says

Gen Z will make up a larger portion of the U.S. workforce than Baby Boomers for the first time next year, according to a recent Glassdoor trend forecast report — and it's a big deal, says an economist.

The looming change in demographics will have "pretty sweeping implications for what employers prioritize," Glassdoor chief economist Aaron Terrazas tells CNBC Make It. "This is the tail end of the Boomers, this transformative generation for work in the workplace. They are being replaced by very different people who prioritize different expectations around work."

The trend is driven by aging: By most definitions, Boomers will range in age from 60 to 78 next year, and are reaching retirement. Gen Zers, aged 12 to 27 next year, are increasingly graduating school and joining the workforce.

Eventually, Gen Z will overtake Gen X too — but it'll be "a long time before they overtake millennials," says Terrazas, because millennials outnumber all other generations in the United States so far. "It probably won't be until the early 2040s."

Here's why the shift matters, and what could happen to workplaces across the country, according to Terrazas.