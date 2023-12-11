This is a tried-and-true way to break a bad habit, says wellbeing coach—so we’re putting it to the test in 2024

Less, or no, alcohol

Some of our Make It staff are considering not just a Dry January, but a dryer year altogether. And several plan to substitute the alcoholic beverages with interesting alternatives. "To unwind, on some week nights, I would drink wine. I enjoy drinking wine, but I noticed that when I drink wine before bed, I'm waking up in the middle of the night." "So, I replaced it instead with taking like a small amount of a cannabis edible or smoking a little bit, and that helped me sleep much better. I don't wake up in the middle of the night. It actually helps me get to bed on time [and] I stay asleep." — Aditi Shrikant, Lead Psychology Reporter "I've been trying to do Dry January for the past couple of years, and just taking more thoughtful pauses from alcohol." With a shift to mainly nonalcoholic beverages, "my hope is that by drinking less, and less often, I'll be able to sleep better overall — both more hours and higher quality sleep. With two small kids, every little bit helps." — Tom Huddleston Jr., Senior Entrepreneurs Reporter

No more soda and goodbye coffee

Giving up drinks is a big trend across the board at Make It, but alcohol isn't the only thing on the chopping block. Lots of people are giving up soda and coffee, too. "I gave up soda five years ago and just replaced it with water. [Soda] tastes weird to me now, and I do like sparkling water if I want a little bubbles." — Cheyenne DeVon, Money Reporter "I'm like half replacing coffee with tea. It's good because I don't get cravings for like junk food and stuff because tea suppresses appetite and I've been drinking a lot of it. But I'm also having trouble sleeping at night because I've been drinking a lot of it. I could drink herbal teas, but I just like green tea." — Mickey Todiwala, Producer "A few weeks ago, I gave up Diet Coke, well Coke Zero. Like literally right after reading the stories, I've been having [seltzer water]." — Raffi Paul, Video Producer

Quitting quitting