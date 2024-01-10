Is AI impacting your job? Your salary might actually rise, top talent CEO says

The artificial intelligence boom has sparked concerns and controversy around employment, mounting fears that AI will replace jobs or affect pay, as it optimizes processes and requires a lower skill level from employees.

But, if your job is affected by AI, your salary might actually increase, Sander van't Noordende, CEO of talent company Randstad, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

As a CEO who has integrated AI into jobs in a way that makes employees' life easier, he said company owners are "going to be paying [personnel] more to do a job that adds even more value."

Deploying AI can help employees use their time more productively and in a more impactful way for companies, van't Noordende explained.

"AI increases productivity, helps you do a better and a faster job so that you can spend more time with your clients, in our case with our candidates, with your colleagues, venturing into new areas so its freeing up time to do more high value things."