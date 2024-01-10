This northeastern state is the best place to raise a family, according to a new report—see the full top 10

A January report from WalletHub compared the 50 states to determine the best place in the country to raise a family. States were evaluated and ranked across five key dimensions:

Family Fun Health & Safety Education & Child Care Affordability Socio-economics

WalletHub used 50 relevant metrics including pediatricians per capita, day-care services and quality, and housing affordability, each graded on a 100-point scale, to determine which states had the most favorable conditions for family life.

The report found that the ideal city to raise a family is affordable to live in during times of high inflation but also offers good schools, entertainment and healthcare.