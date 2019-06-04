Mark Cuban keeps a book in his bathroom that he says makes him a better investor

Mark Cuban is not content resting on his laurels as a billionaire entrepreneur. Cuban often describes himself as a voracious reader who believes that "life-long learning is probably the greatest skill" a successful person can have.

What's more, the Dallas Mavericks owner and star of ABC's "Shark Tank" says he never wants to stop reading and learning, because it makes him a better investor, especially in the tech space, which is always evolving.

"I've been on Amazon doing the machine learning tutorials," Cuban recently told Yahoo Finance. Cuban said he has been learning how to build neural networks, which are computer algorithms modeled after the brain that are used in artificial intelligence, as well as taking online computer coding classes to learn the latest versions of programming language Python.

Cuban said he even keeps a copy of the book "Machine Learning for Dummies" in his bathroom. The book's cover purports to help readers to do things like "understand machine learning fundamentals" and "make sense of machine learning algorithms."

That's because Cuban sees AI as the future, and as an investor, he wants to be prepared.

In 2017, Cuban told a crowd at the SXSW Conference that he expects the world's first trillionaire will be an AI entrepreneur.

"The more I understand [AI], the more I get excited about it," he said.

And earlier this year at the 2019 SXSW Conference, Cuban reiterated his belief that artificial intelligence technology represents a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs.

"As big as PCs were an impact, as big as the internet was, AI is just going to dwarf it," Cuban told Recode. "And if you don't understand it, you're going to fall behind. Particularly if you run a business."