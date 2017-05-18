Since the inception of the CNBC Disruptor 50 list five years ago, seven companies have stayed on the list for all five years, wooing us with innovative ideas and their ability to scale quickly and reshape industries. These seven companies raised more than a combined $25 billion from more than 400 investors, and they have a market valuation of about $120 billion, according to PitchBook.

One thing they haven't done: gone public.

Several are household names, operating in nearly every country, with billions of users — and poised for an IPO. A few are biding their time and playing coy with IPO comments. And a few simply don't buy into the allure of the traditional Wall Street offering anymore as they gobble up tons of money in private deals.

Eleven start-ups worth more than $1 billion from the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 are on the IPO watch shortlist — at a time when the public-offering market is heating up.

With 2017 on track to have the first annual increase in IPOs in four years — the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is up 18 percent year-to-date — the stage is set for these tech juggernauts to raise lots of money from investors through an offering.

"We're in the best of all IPO markets," Renaissance Capital's Kathleen Smith recently told CNBC. "If you're not moving forward, you need to have your head examined."

Here's a look at how the big companies on this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list are posturing themselves amid the reports about taking the leap to being a public company.