The San Francisco-based home-sharing giant is now active in 65,000 cities in 191 countries and has more than 3 million listings on its platform, including, it claims, 3,000 castles and 1,400 tree houses. Not content to be just an online marketplace for home (or room) sharing, Airbnb recently launched Trips, which allows guests to not only book a place to stay but also choose from thousands of experiences that are unique to the host city or country.

Travelers in 20 cities, including Berlin, London, Harlem and Cape Town, to name a few, can book experiences like a lesson from a champion surfer in Sydney or a chance to learn the secrets of Japanese knives with a cutlery master in Osaka. Locals can also take advantage of the offerings, which bring in revenue from folks that have no need or desire to book an Airbnb home-share.

For those who haven't used the service themselves, here's how it works: Airbnb allows people with extra rooms — or even a couch — to rent to folks visiting their city. The hosts set the nightly rate they want to charge, and Airbnb collects the payment, keeping a small slice for itself and passing the rest onto the host. Over the years, the company has angered regulators in San Francisco and New York City who question whether the rentals are getting taxed properly. There's also been uproar recently about Airbnb contributing to affordable-housing shortages around the country when landlords use the service rather than rent out available apartments to tenants.