Illumio, a data center and cloud security company, says that billions of dollars have been spent by companies detecting hackers and malware, but little attention has gone to what happens once a company is breached. That's why Andrew Rubin and PJ Kirner — both formerly of tech security company Cymtec — started Illumio in 2013.

Read More FULL LIST: 2017 DISRUPTOR 50

The company is a leader in the field of adaptive segmentation, the new foundation for data center and cloud security. Adaptive segmentation combats hackers once they've penetrated a data center or the cloud by limiting how well they can communicate with applications. Customers such as Morgan Stanley, Salesforce, Plantronics and King Entertainment use Illumio's Adaptive Security Platform to stop cyberattacks — including hacks — in their networks by controlling unauthorized communications.

The company has raised an impressive $142.5 million from a Who's Who of venture firms, including Accel Partners, BlackRock and Andreessen Horowitz, as well as Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.com and John Thompson, chairman of Microsoft.