    ×

    29. Domo

    Complete cloud cover

    Founder: Josh James (CEO)
    Launched: 2010
    Funding: $683.9 million
    Valuation: $2.3 billion (PitchBook)
    Disrupting: Web development, SaaS, enterprise software
    Rival: Birst, GoodData

    George Kavallines

    Josh James started Domo, his software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, in 2010 after selling his web analytics company, Omniture, to Adobe Systems for $1.8 billion. Domo develops software so that businesses can pull together data on sales, cash flow and other measures from different sources and view them all on one dashboard on their phone, laptop or any other device. The company, based in American Fork, Utah, has been a darling of venture firms, having attracted nearly $700 million in funding from Benchmark, Andreessen Horowitz and TPG Growth.

    Read More FULL LIST: 2017 DISRUPTOR 50

    Domo's solutions can be parsed by role (CEO, CFO or sales, for instance) or by industry. Domo for CEOs, for example, gives business leaders all the metrics they need together in one place, highlighting risks and opportunities at a glance. The company, which has a valuation of about $2.3 billion at this point, according to PitchBook, says it has more than 1,000 customers, including DHL, Univision, MasterCard, eBay, and National Geographic. Domo's most recent round of funding in April put to rest any plans for James to take the company public. He's told various media outlets that an IPO is still the goal, but doesn't have a date in mind.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ADBE
    ---

    More From CNBC Disruptor 50

    Latest Special Reports

    • CNBC Disruptor 50

      A look at 50 private companies set to reshape the business landscape.

    • Financial Portfolio
      Portfolio Perspective

      A look at how leading portfolio managers and institutional investors build investment plans to meet clients’ goals.

    • Iconic Tour

      Business icons and provocateurs share their innovative models. Learn how to upend old industries and start new ones that move markets.

    Tech