Josh James started Domo, his software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, in 2010 after selling his web analytics company, Omniture, to Adobe Systems for $1.8 billion. Domo develops software so that businesses can pull together data on sales, cash flow and other measures from different sources and view them all on one dashboard on their phone, laptop or any other device. The company, based in American Fork, Utah, has been a darling of venture firms, having attracted nearly $700 million in funding from Benchmark, Andreessen Horowitz and TPG Growth.

Domo's solutions can be parsed by role (CEO, CFO or sales, for instance) or by industry. Domo for CEOs, for example, gives business leaders all the metrics they need together in one place, highlighting risks and opportunities at a glance. The company, which has a valuation of about $2.3 billion at this point, according to PitchBook, says it has more than 1,000 customers, including DHL, Univision, MasterCard, eBay, and National Geographic. Domo's most recent round of funding in April put to rest any plans for James to take the company public. He's told various media outlets that an IPO is still the goal, but doesn't have a date in mind.