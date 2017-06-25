Ultra-low volatility has been the name of the game in markets recently, with the CBOE Volatility Index hitting a 23-year low earlier in June.

However, exceptions still exist in the markets.

Cryptocurrencies may be an option for those who can take the roller coaster ride in prices. Bitcoin rose above $3,000 for the first time earlier in the month, but tumbled more than 12 percent in a span of days. Meanwhile, ethereum — an alternative to bitcoin — fell from $319 to 10 cents in seconds just last week.

Tech stocks could also be of interest to thrill-seekers after the sector sold off earlier this month following reports that reflected concerns with their valuations.

Meanwhile, some experts say there could be "a bounce" in oil prices after the the commodity tumbled into bear territory last week. However, pain in the oil markets could be set to stay as sentiments remain negative.