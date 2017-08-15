Dealing with a liar in the workplace can be frustrating. As an employer or manager your first instinct may be to confront an employee who isn't telling the truth. However, it's best to wait until you have all the facts so you can get to the root of the lie, says Pamela Meyer, an author and certified fraud examiner.

In her 2011 TED Talk titled "How to spot a liar," Meyer says that "lying is an attempt to ... connect our wishes and our fantasies about who we wish we were, how we wish we could be, with what we're really like."

But dishonesty does not belong in the workplace, Meyer tells CNBC Make It. "Society and companies work better with a set of morals on the ground," she says. "Deception gums up business negotiations."

For example, Meyer says more than half the hacks performed on a company are done with the help of someone on the inside.