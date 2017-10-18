Here’s how to tell if you can afford to treat yourself today

On NBC's "Parks and Recreation," characters Tom Haverford and Donna Meagle participate in an annual "Treat Yo'Self" day where they can buy whatever they want — clothes, fragrances, mimosas, massages, fine leather goods — no matter the cost.

Although the show's last "Treat Yo'Self" episode aired in 2015, the phrase has become synonymous with luxuries and impulse purchases. Do you really need a new watch or another handbag? Who cares? Treat yourself.

But, for obvious reasons, this mindset doesn't always serve your finances. So how can you tell when splurging is worth the cost?

A good rule of thumb is to not let a single purchase exceed more than 5 percent of your net worth, Garrett Oakley, certified financial planner at Betterment, tells CNBC Make It.