The 12 best universities in the world

Every year, millions of graduate and undergraduate students study at a foreign college.

There are over one million international students studying in the United States alone. The most recent figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) show that over 4.5 million students enroll in a college located in a country where they are not citizens.

OECD research also suggests that the number of international students is rising sharply. Between 2005 and 2012, the share of students studying outside of their home country increased by 50 percent.

This increase in popularity is why U.S. News & World Report assessed 1,250 institutions across 74 countries in order to develop its annual 2018 U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities rankings.

"Today, more students are exploring higher education options beyond their own borders," writes U.S. News and World Report. "Universities worldwide are competing for the best students, renowned faculty and research dollars."

U.S. News used data from Clarivate Analytics InCites and ranked universities based on factors such as global research reputation, publications and conferences. In order to be considered, universities had to have published at least 1,500 papers between 2011 and 2015. In some cases several institutions tied for the same ranking.

Read on to see the 10 best global universities: