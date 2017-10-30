This couple retired in their 30s—here's exactly what their budget looks like

Steve Adcock, 36, and his wife Courtney, 32, set aside up to 70 percent of their IT salaries in order to retire early.

Shortly after quitting their jobs, the couple left their home-base in Tuscon, Arizona, in order to travel the country full-time in a 30-foot Airstream trailer.

Their lifestyle "no longer depends on any source of income," Adcock writes on his blog, ThinkSaveRetire. "Any money that we bring in by working for fun is icing on the cake."

To make sure their savings last through retirement, the Adcocks plan to spend about 3 percent of their total net worth each year. That comes out to about $33,000 per year — or, $2,800 per month.