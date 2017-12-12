6 holiday party do's and don'ts you should be aware of this year

Office holiday parties can be tricky. On the one hand, you may feel encouraged to attend because all of your colleagues have agreed to be present. But on the other hand, you may have real concerns about what's expected of you and what behavior will be tolerated at the event.
In light of Harvey Weinstein and several other sexual harassment allegations, a recent survey by consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. shows that 11 percent of employers say they will not hold an office holiday party this year after holding one in the past. For those who are still holding a party, 48.7 percent said they will serve alcohol this year, down from 62 percent last year.
Lauren X. Topelsohn, a member of the Labor and Employment Practice at the law firm Mandelbaum Salsburg, says that companies shouldn't cancel their party. While she understands the concerns around workplace misconduct, she tells CNBC Make It that the annual event is a way to "thank employees for their contributions."