6 holiday party do's and don'ts you should be aware of this year

She, along with speaker, confidence coach and Udemy instructor Alexa Fischer, share the below do's and don'ts to ensure everyone has a smooth holiday party experience.

1. Do use this opportunity to connect with new people

It's easy to walk into a room and only chat with the colleague who sits in the cubicle next to you. But with holiday parties bringing everyone in the company together for a once-a-year event, Fischer says "talking to people you always talk to is a really missed opportunity."

With professionals of all ranks at this event, the holiday party could be your time to score a conversation with the executive or manager you've always wanted to connect with.

"Make that opportunity and connection happen as chances are people's barriers are down," she adds.

2. Don't use this opportunity to flirt and make inappropriate remarks

It's important to note that there are boundaries to networking that do not include flirting, touching and inappropriate comments. Despite the alcohol flowing and music in the background, maintaining professional behavior is still expected no matter how relaxed the atmosphere may seem.

"Watch out for dancing, hugs and uncomfortable party games like 'Truth or Dare,'" says Topelsohn. "And then, of course, any jokes and remarks about someone else's appearance."

When introducing yourself to someone new, or even when talking to a colleague you already know, stick to a professional handshake and refrain from any extra touching that can make someone feel violated.