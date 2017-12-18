9 of the most jaw-dropping things Elon Musk said about robots and AI in 2017

1. Your self-driving car will automatically take you where you want to go

In October, a Twitter user suggested to Musk that he would love to be able to get in his car and just tell it where to drive him.

According to Musk, it will be even better than that: "it won't even need to ask you most of the time," tweeted the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

2. There's no reason your Tesla won't be able to fly in the future

"It's certainly possible" that the next generation high-end Tesla Roadster, which Musk announced in November, will be able to fly for "short hops," said Musk via Twitter.

The four-seater, high-performance electric vehicle, due out in 2020, will be able to go 250 miles per hour. The first run of 1,000 Roadsters will cost $250,000 each.

The base model will go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 1.9 seconds, according to Musk, and "there will be a special option package that takes it to the next level."

3. Robots will move so fast you need a strobe light to see them

In response to a Twitter post of a humanoid robot made by Boston Robotics jumping onto raised surfaces with the caption, "we dead," Musk responded with a warning.

"This is nothing. In a few years, that bot will move so fast you'll need a strobe light to see it. Sweet dreams…"