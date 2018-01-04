VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

The top 25 companies that will let you work from anywhere

692024681
Russ Rohde/Getty Images

Whether you're snowed in at home or laying out on a beach, not every day out of the office requires a full day off. In fact, a survey conducted by the career site FlexJobs found remote work to be a desired perk among many professionals — 81 percent said it's the type of work flexibility they want most.

However, 95 percent of remote positions still have location requirements that limit where employees can work.

To help job seekers find a position that offers the full flexibility of being able to work from anywhere, FlexJobs has compiled a list of the top companies that offered the most work-from-anywhere jobs in 2017.

590303759
Maskot | Getty Images

1. PRA Health Sciences

Available jobs include: Project manager and operational recruitment manager

2. CyraCom

Available jobs include: Interpreter in Mandarin, Taiwanese, Cambodian and other languages

3. UnitedHealth Group

Available jobs include: Clinical administrative coordinator and senior provider data analyst

4. SAP

Available jobs include: Marketing execution coordinator and customer engagement manager

5. Fiserv

Available jobs include: Project manager and client service executive

One of the nations' new popular 'workplaces': the Dean and DeLuca coffee shop in New York City.
Waring Abbott | Getty Images
One of the nations' new popular 'workplaces': the Dean and DeLuca coffee shop in New York City.

6. Anthem, Inc.

Available jobs include: Marketing manager and behavioral health case manager

7. WeightNot

Available jobs include: Cloud-based systems administrator and nutrition and weight loss coach

8. Western Governors University

Available jobs include: Program mentor and temporary benefits administrator

9. Grand Canyon University

Available jobs include: University development counselor and account executive

10. Chamberlain College of Nursing

Available jobs include: Online visiting professor and faculty development specialist

Here are the highest paying jobs with the fastest growth
Here are the highest paying jobs with the fastest growth   

11. BCD Travel

Available jobs include: Global account manager and corporate travel consultant

12. Walden University

Available jobs include: Academic program coordinator and academic residency coordinator

13. PARAXEL

Available jobs include: Clinical site manager and senior clinical research associate

14. Salesforce

Available jobs include: Area vice president and lead solution engineer

15. nThrive

Available jobs include: Cancer registry specialist and interactive HTML5 developer

The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree
The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree   

16. Toptal

Available jobs include: Senior technical talent sourcer and business talent sourcer

17. Appen

Available jobs include: French medical annotator and English transcriber

18. SecureWorks

Available jobs include: Security architect and senior security systems advisor

19. InVision

Available jobs include: Community moderator and recruiting coordinator

20. Perficient

Available jobs include: Director of strategy and innovation and lead salesforce business consultant

7 highest-paying jobs for women
Highest-paying jobs for women   

21. Conduent

Available jobs include: Customer care associate and bilingual customer care agent

22. Wells Fargo

Available jobs include: Marketing data architect and application systems engineer

23. Connections Education

Available jobs include: Secondary social studies teacher and payroll specialist

24. Rasmussen College

Available jobs include: Adjunct online instructor and support specialist

25. Pharmaceutical Product Development

Available jobs include: Clinical research associate and proposal manager

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:

10 work-from-home companies that offer unlimited paid time off

10 work-from-home jobs where you can earn at least $100,000

13 great work-from-home jobs for people who love sports

How to make six figures from home
How to make six figures from home   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...