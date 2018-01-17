How 'Grey’s Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo went from barely paying rent to earning $20 million a year

Ellen Pompeo has spent 14 seasons as Meredith Grey, the star of ABC's hit drama "Grey's Anatomy." But though she now pulls in a remarkable $20 million a year for playing the show's titular character, Pompeo admits that working in network TV wasn't always what she planned to do.
In fact, she didn't even want to audition for the role in the first place, she tells The Hollywood Reporter in a candid, funny and occasionally profane interview. She wanted to be a movie star.
Pompeo grew up in Everett, Massachusetts, a suburb outside of Boston, where she lived with her father, grandfather and siblings. Her mother died unexpectedly when Pompeo was five, which fed her insecurities. "I didn't have a mother to tell me how amazing I was," she told Good Housekeeping.