How 'Grey’s Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo went from barely paying rent to earning $20 million a year

After three seasons, Pompeo had the chance to leave the show or extend her contract. She knew she wasn't likely to find a better role anywhere else, so she stayed put. "I was 36," she tells Good Housekeeping. "I knew as a woman in the [movie] business that I wasn't going to be paid the same as men." (Indeed, Hollywood's male leads notoriously make millions more than its female stars.)

With "Grey's" now in its 14th season, Pompeo is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, earning more than $20 million a year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She'll receive $575,000 per episode, a seven-figure signing bonus, producing fees and back-end equity in the deal, among other perks.

To get there, Pompeo had to learn it wasn't "being greedy" to ask for what she was worth.

"For me, Patrick [Dempsey] leaving the show [in 2015] was a defining moment, deal-wise. They could always use him as leverage against me — 'We don't need you; we have Patrick' — which they did for years," she says.

Pompeo recalls a time when she asked to be paid $5,000 more than Dempsey on principle, since she was the Grey in "Grey's Anatomy," after all. The studio turned her down. But Pompeo didn't give up, either on her show or on her ambition.