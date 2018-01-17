If you invested $1,000 in Nike 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

Financial website How Much took a look at some of America's most popular stocks in 2007 to find out how much a $1,000 investment in each would be worth now. Based on its data, sports apparel and equipment company Nike was a safe bet: A $1,000 investment in Nike in 2007 would be worth $3,319 as of October 31, or more than three times the initial investment.

Of the companies How Much examined, Nike's performance ranked fifth, falling short only of Starbucks, Apple, Amazon and Netflix. It should be said, though, that Netflix outperformed the other companies by a lot: A $1,000 investment in 2007 grew to $51,966 in the same time frame.

In the graphic below, the blue dots are equivalent to a $1,000 initial investment, and the pink dots equal the investment's current total value.

"The larger the pink circle, the more your investment is worth," according to How Much. "If the pink fits inside the blue, then you lost money. The [graphic] assumes that you took any dividend paid out in cash and did not reinvest into the company by buying more stock."