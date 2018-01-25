VISIT CNBC.COM

Hundreds of people have applied for these 3 jobs working for the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
If you're looking for a game-changing, history-making boss look no further — the Queen of England is hiring. The U.K.'s Royal Household now has three open positions posted on LinkedIn. According to data from the site, hundreds of people have already applied, largely from the U.K. and U.S.

Thinking of dusting off your resume and polishing your curtsy? Here's who they're hoping to hire:

Communications Assistant

The royal family is looking to hire an entry-level communications assistant to produce press announcements, write media briefings and compose social media posts.

"Joining this fast-paced and dynamic team, you'll assist senior colleagues with both proactive and reactive communications," says the post. "You'll organize coverage of set-piece Palace engagements including investitures and garden parties, and provide support as required for off-site engagements."

The role is based at Buckingham Palace but will provide opportunities for high-profile travel in the U.K. and overseas.

Communications Officer

This associate level position is for someone with experience working in communications and who has excellent copywriting abilities.

Whoever is hired to fill the communications officer position will be responsible for responding to questions from the press, producing editorial content for the royal website and managing members of the media at official royal events around the world.

Specifically, the royal family is looking for someone "with good judgment and sensitivity, you'll be calm and diplomatic but also assertive, and will be eager to proactively contribute new ideas and creative content," writes The Royal Household.

Royal family members pose for a photograph ahead of the annual evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace
Vetting Officer

This two-year position is for someone who is, "naturally tenacious and enquiring, with a detail-oriented and accurate approach to your work."

Vetting officers are responsible for inspecting all people visiting, working and living in the Royal residencies. This includes conducting security clearances and pre-employment checks.

In order to excel in this role, vetting officers will need to be incredibly organized and have strong IT skills.

According to the Royal Household, this role is of particular importance. "The standards you aim for will be the biggest challenge, and the biggest reward," according to the post.

In order to land one of these jobs, you'll need to act quickly. Monster career expert Vicki Salemi says that hesitation is one of the most common mistakes that people make when searching for a job.

"If you see a job, you should apply that day," she tells CNBC Make It. "You should never assume it will be posted for a long time."

