Hundreds of people have applied for these 3 jobs working for the royal family

This two-year position is for someone who is, "naturally tenacious and enquiring, with a detail-oriented and accurate approach to your work."

Vetting officers are responsible for inspecting all people visiting, working and living in the Royal residencies. This includes conducting security clearances and pre-employment checks.

In order to excel in this role, vetting officers will need to be incredibly organized and have strong IT skills.

According to the Royal Household, this role is of particular importance. "The standards you aim for will be the biggest challenge, and the biggest reward," according to the post.

In order to land one of these jobs, you'll need to act quickly. Monster career expert Vicki Salemi says that hesitation is one of the most common mistakes that people make when searching for a job.

"If you see a job, you should apply that day," she tells CNBC Make It. "You should never assume it will be posted for a long time."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: