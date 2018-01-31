Here are the 3 smartest things to do with an extra $1,000   

An extra $1,000 can go a long way — if you're smart about handling it.

The next time you get a generous birthday check or unexpected corporate cash bonus, assuming you're already debt-free, check yourself before splurging on a new iPhone or vacation. It's OK to treat yourself a bit, but blowing everything at once isn't usually the best move.

Here are the three smartest things to do with your small windfall, according to New York Times-bestselling author and co-founder of AE Wealth Management David Bach.