On Tuesday, Disney announced a one-time cash bonus of $1,000 for over 125,000 employees. Walmart, Comcast and AT&T made similar moves following the passage of the tax bill.

If you're one of the lucky recipients of a cash bonus, there are smart and not-so-smart ways to handle it.

While it may be tempting to blow the small windfall on something fun, excessive spending isn't the best move. Here are eight options that will be better in the long run and could feel good today, too: