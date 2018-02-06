You need more than intelligence and money to be highly successful. In fact, these two components make up just a small fraction of success, according to entrepreneur Jim Cantrell, who was part of billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX founding team.

In a Quora post that was first published on Forbes, Cantrell writes, "Intelligence is more of a tool that enables you to be successful rather than an ingredient itself."

Today, SpaceX is set to launch a rocket that, if successful, will carry Musk's cherry red Tesla Roadster to space.