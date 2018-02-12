One by one, four sharks declined to invest in Catlin Powers' business. Only Mark Cuban was left.

But before Cuban agreed to invest $500,000 in solar technology business One Earth Designs on ABC's "Shark Tank" Sunday night, he had a tough question for the company's co-founder and CEO.

"Do you think you could put the fear of God in Elon Musk and put them out of business?" Cuban asks, referring to the boss of Tesla, which acquired solar panel business, SolarCity for $2.6 billion in 2016. In under 100 days in 2017, Tesla also built the world's biggest battery (the size of a football field, according to The New York Times) in Australia.

Without a beat, Powers answered: "Yes, I think we have the potential to do that."

Cuban was in.

Powers came on "Shark Tank" seeking $500,000 in exchange for 3 percent equity in her business, which sells portable outdoor grills that barbecue meat without a flame. The grill, called SolSource, is entirely powered by the sun.