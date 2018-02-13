Good looks alone may not get you a date on Valentine’s Day, but this might

If you don't already have a date set for Valentine's Day, don't count on your good looks or material possessions to get you one. What potential partners really want to check out is your impressive credit score.

That's according to joint research by Discover and Match Media Group, which polled 2,000 U.S. adults who either had an active dating platform or met their partner online. The findings show that 58 percent of online daters say a good credit score in a potential partner is more attractive than driving a nice car, 50 percent say good credit is more important than an impressive job title and 40 percent said they favor good credit over physical fitness.

As Kate Manfred, vice president of brand communications and insights at Discover, tells CNBC Make It, that's because, generally speaking, credit scores don't lie.

"They tell the truth about who you are as a person and how responsible you are, which is incredibly correlated with how much of a good companion you'll be in life," she says.

"We know credit score is an important measure of financial responsibility, and we had a core hypothesis … that it would translate into the dating realm. It turns out it did."