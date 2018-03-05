What the top 10 states in America for 2018 have in common

Iowa is now considered the overall best state in America, according to the U.S. News & World Report's second annual "Best States" rankings.

Iowa tops the list thanks to its strong performance in the categories of infrastructure, opportunity and access to high-quality health care, data from U.S. News & World Report and McKinsey & Company found.

"All of the top 10 states rank among the top half for health care and education, two areas that are most important for people across the country," Brian Kelly, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News & World Report, tells CNBC Make It in a statement.

Most of the states that crack the top 10 rank highly in education and are considered geographically and politically diverse, spanning most regions of the country.

The "Best States" rankings are based on 77 metrics across the following eight categories: health care, education, economy, opportunity, infrastructure, crime & corrections, fiscal stability and quality of life.

Each category was assigned a weight based on the average of two years of data from McKinsey's annual "citizen experience" survey, which asked a total of more than 30,000 people to prioritize each subject in their state.

Here are the top 10 states and their highest ranking categories, according to the 2018 U.S. News & World Report: