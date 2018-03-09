Americans are worried about tax changes but this is their biggest financial fear

Changes to the tax law might concern some Americans, but that's not the main thing keeping most up at night. Instead, it's the fear of unexpected expenses, according to financial website Lending Tree, which polled more than 1,000 adults on their financial concerns for 2018.

Nearly half, or 43 percent, listed "unexpected expenses" as their primary concern, while 34 percent chose the daily burden of "making ends meet." About a third, 29 percent, said they were most concerned with "health care costs" and 18 percent said the same of "tax changes."

Considering that less than half of U.S. adults have enough money to cover a $1,000 emergency, the fact that unexpected expenses and being able to make ends meet are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, doesn't come as a surprise.

Suze Orman, financial expert and former CNBC host, at the eMerge Americas conference in 2017, said having an emergency fund could be essential in case of a crisis.

"What if you get sick? What if you're hit by a car? What if something happens crazy in this world?" she said. "We live in the craziest world I've ever seen in my life right now, and the only way you can take craziness out is for you to make yourself secure."