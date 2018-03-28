These 9 colleges produce the most CEOs

As the cost of college rises, several high-ranking business executives have suggested that it may no longer be worth it. But cost aside, attending college is still the most common pathway to becoming a CEO.

The UK Domain analyzed data on the CEOs from the 100 biggest companies in the Fortune 500 and the 100 biggest companies on the London Stock Exchange and found that the vast majority of CEOs have spent some serious time in school. Just three of these top execs never attended college and 100 had earned an undergraduate degree and a postgraduate degree.

According to the UK Domain, one of the largest website registries in the world, the CEOs of the companies in the world come from a fairly wide range of colleges. "The CEOs of the FTSE 100 and Fortune 100 companies are arguably some of the most influential leaders in the world," said James Barnes, a company spokesperson. "We conducted this research in order to understand what this elite group of individuals have in common, and what it takes to climb to the top."

Here are the nine schools that granted the most undergraduate degrees to future top CEOs: