6 strategies to save a fortune, from real people who bank half their income

A lot of ordinary people have managed to save extraordinary amounts of money. Take early retirees Justin and Kaisorn McCurry, who banked more than $1 million in a decade.

They've shown us that you don't necessarily need a Wall Street salary to reach financial independence at a young age. At the McCurry's peak earning period, they were making a combined $138,000.

You do, however, need the discipline to keep a large chunk of your paycheck, which is exactly what the McCurry's and other super-savers do.

Here are some of the best lessons we've learned from people who save at least 50 percent of their income.