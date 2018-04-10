10 things predicted to happen before the pay gap closes

According to the World Economic Forum, women around the world are not expected to reach full economic parity with men until 2234 — or roughly 217 years from now.

That means that a future that might once have seemed like an episode of the Jetsons could be reality before true gender pay equality is.

Futurist Glen Hiemstra, an innovation expert and founder of Futurist.com, tells CNBC Make It that in 200 years, we should expect a largely robotic workforce, driverless air taxis and the spread of indoor farming, to name just a few changes.

Hiemstra is optimistic that the global gender wage gap will close sooner than WEF's current prediction: "The further out you look, the more choice you have to create a future you prefer, rather than merely adjusting," he tells CNBC Make It.

In the meantime, here are 10 enormous ways the world is predicted to change, before the gender wage gap closes: