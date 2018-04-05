Virgin Galactic completes first rocket-powered, supersonic flight of its new spacecraft, Unity

Virgin Galactic completed its first powered flight in nearly four years on Thursday when Richard Branson's space company launched its Unity spacecraft by rocket power, reaching supersonic speeds before safely landing.

Unity took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port, lifted by the jet-powered mothership Eve. It landed there more than hour later. It was the fifth powered test flight of the SpaceShipTwo design, and the first since the fatal crash of Spaceship Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2014.

The spacecraft underwent extensive engine testing and seven glide tests before Virgin Galactic said it was ready for a powered test flight — a crucial milestone before the company begins sending tourists to the edge of the atmosphere.

A two-member crew piloted Unity in Thursday's test. During the test, Unity was expected to fire its engines for up to 30 seconds. Branson said in a tweet that the flight reached Mach 1.6, more than 1½ times the speed of sound.

The original SpaceShipTwo craft was built by experimental aircraft developer Scaled Composites. In 2016, Virgin Galactic unveiled the version of the SpaceShipTwo design on which Unity is based, built by The Spaceship Company. A subsidiary of Virgin Group, The Spaceship Company made alterations to the design, intending to avoid a repeat of the 2014 accident. The company is also building two more spaceships, intended to become part of the Virgin fleet for taking people to the edge of space.