Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been named the world's most admired man and Academy Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie the most admired woman in a YouGov survey.

Philanthropist Gates and humanitarian Jolie have topped the poll in each of the annual surveys, since the study introduced separate rankings for the sexes in 2015.

For its latest survey, the market researcher interviewed over 37,000 people from 35 countries, with the final figures calculated by the percentage share of admiration each person received overall.

Digging deep into the global rankings for both sexes, both top 20 lists highlight certain themes.

When it comes to the most admired women, entertainers are extremely popular with close to 75 percent of the top 20 having a career in acting, television or music — Jolie, Madonna, Emma Watson and Taylor Swift all feature in the top 10. However, humanitarian work also features prominently, with Jolie, Watson and Malala Yousafzai all in the top 10.